Aaron Judge discusses Shohei Ohtani pursuing his home run record

July 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aaron Judge smiles

Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts at the end of the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani is on pace to at least threaten Aaron Judge’s American League single-season home run record just one year after Judge set the mark. That certainly does not bother the New York Yankee slugger.

Judge was asked on Wednesday if he was worried about his record of 62 home runs with the pace Ohtani is on, but the Yankees outfielder laughed off the question. He had plenty of praise for Ohtani and essentially said it would be good for the sport if the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star set a new mark.

“Records are meant to be broken. It’s just a record,” Judge said. “It would be exciting for the game if he went out there and got 62-plus.”

Judge hit 62 home runs last season, which broke Roger Maris’ American League record amid a great deal of fanfare. Ohtani already has 35 home runs in 94 games this season. The Angels still have 66 games to go, so he has a chance if he can stay healthy and maintain his current pace.

Judge, meanwhile, remains sidelined due to a toe injury, but he does appear to be moving closer to a return.

