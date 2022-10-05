Aaron Judge gets standing ovation as he exits game after hitting 62

Aaron Judge received some serious respect from the fans at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday after hitting his 62nd home run of the season.

Judge homered to lead off the game against the Texas Rangers. The estimated 391-foot shot allowed Judge to break Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season.

After hitting his home run, Judge only played another inning before being removed for the bottom of the second. He received a standing ovation.

Judge gets a huge ovation as he gets pulled from the game, awesome stuff pic.twitter.com/t9xCSyDoJG — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 5, 2022

There are plenty of Yankee fans who attended the game, but the respect for Judge seemed to be felt across the stadium.

Maris hit his 61 home runs in 1961. Judge’s 62 home runs are the 7th-most for a single season in MLB history.