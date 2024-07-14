Aaron Judge shares hilarious story about being mistaken for fellow pro athlete

There are only a handful of people on the planet who could ever conceivably be mistaken for Aaron Judge … but it still recently managed to happen.

The New York Yankees star Judge appeared this week on “Casa de Klub,” the podcast of his former Yankees teammate Corey Kluber. During the episode, Judge told a story of how he was mistaken for Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon during spring training in Florida.

“In Tampa, it’s spring training,” said Judge. “I’m grocery shopping. I’m in the produce section. I’m grabbing some fruit. I see this guy across the way, giving me the look like you saw a ghost.

“All of a sudden, I kinda walk by him and he’s like, ‘How are you here?'” Judge went on. “I’m like, ‘I gotta get groceries, man.’ … He’s like, ‘But I just saw you on TV playing in Orlando. How are you down here in Tampa?’ I’m sitting there and I’m like, ‘Oh damn. He thinks I’m Aaron Gordon.’

Here is the video.

This is amazing LINK IN BIO pic.twitter.com/GgA10pB791 — Casa de Klub (@casadeklub) July 10, 2024

That is actually a pretty defensible mistake to make. On top of their shared first name, Judge and Gordon are both very similar heights (6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8, respectively) and are both famous professional athletes who are from Northern California originally. They also, well, kind of look like alike as well.

Judge’s height is probably a dead giveaway of his identity to 99.99 percent of people. But sometimes, you just have a doppelganger out there who is every bit as tall as you are (as this other famous athlete once learned too).