 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 8, 2023

Aaron Judge shares concerning update on toe injury

June 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Aaron Judge looking on

Jul 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) goes to the dugout between innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on the injured list with the toe injury he suffered making a catch in Los Angeles over the weekend, and his update on his condition does not sound promising.

Judge admitted Thursday that his injured toe “doesn’t feel great” despite X-rays indicating that there is no fracture.

As excellent as Judge’s catch was, it probably won’t be worth it if he winds up missing extended time due to the injury. Right now, it is not clear whether Judge’s IL stint will last longer than the 10-day minimum, but one would figure that the toe will have to start feeling better soon for him to return quickly.

Judge leads the league with 19 home runs this season and was hitting .291 before going down injured.

Article Tags

Aaron Judge
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus