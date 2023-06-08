Aaron Judge shares concerning update on toe injury

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on the injured list with the toe injury he suffered making a catch in Los Angeles over the weekend, and his update on his condition does not sound promising.

Judge admitted Thursday that his injured toe “doesn’t feel great” despite X-rays indicating that there is no fracture.

“It doesn’t feel great. If it felt great, I’d be out there.” – Aaron Judge — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 8, 2023

As excellent as Judge’s catch was, it probably won’t be worth it if he winds up missing extended time due to the injury. Right now, it is not clear whether Judge’s IL stint will last longer than the 10-day minimum, but one would figure that the toe will have to start feeling better soon for him to return quickly.

Judge leads the league with 19 home runs this season and was hitting .291 before going down injured.