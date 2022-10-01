 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 1, 2022

Interesting Aaron Judge stat goes viral on college football Saturday

October 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aaron Judge running

Aug 23, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge has been the subject of widespread interest from around the world of sports for the better part of the last week. Some of that attention has not exactly been by choice.

For the second consecutive Saturday, ESPN broke into its college football coverage to show Judge’s plate appearances as he tries to break Roger Maris’ AL record for single-season home runs. Last Saturday, Judge was trying to tie the record of 61, while this Saturday saw him attempting to surpass it with his 62nd.

Most college football fans have been highly critical of ESPN for cutting in, especially during important games. The criticism only worsened as Judge failed to do much of anything during any of the live plate appearances.

How bad has it been? Chris Vannini of The Athletic did the math on the plate appearances that have interrupted ESPN’s coverage. Judge has just one hit in 7 at-bats, with five strikeouts. He has also walked five times and been hit by a pitch.

In other words, ESPN has been breaking in to its college football telecasts to show an awful lot of strikeouts and walks and very little contact.

This isn’t really Judge’s fault. He can’t control how he is pitched, and teams have been understandably reluctant to come after him aggressively, leaving him with little to hit. ESPN’s coverage is not exactly doing anything to make people want to root for him, though. It’s so bad that even ESPN announcers can’t help but chime in on the interruptions.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus