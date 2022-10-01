ESPN announcer had hilarious comment about Aaron Judge look-ins

ESPN announcer Sean McDonough probably spoke for a lot of college football fans with his reaction to a programming note Saturday during the network’s broadcast of the game between Kentucky and Ole Miss.

ESPN had planned to cut into their college football coverage on Saturday to show New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge’s at-bats, with the slugger one home run away from setting a new American League record with 62. ESPN did the same thing last Saturday, when Judge was trying to tie the record. The cut-ins were met with widespread criticism from college football fans, as they were largely viewed as ill-timed and not worth the interruption.

That opinion seems to be shared by McDonough, judging from his reaction to a programming note Saturday. When informed that Saturday’s Yankees game was in a rain delay, McDonough’s reaction was a sarcastic “what a shame.”

The interruptions probably aren’t welcome from the broadcaster’s perspective, either. They make the job tougher and interrupt the broadcast product.

This isn’t the first time McDonough has made some off-the-cuff remarks that his bosses might not love. One has to appreciate his honesty, though, especially when most viewers are probably in agreement with him.