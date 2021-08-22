Video: Aaron Nola’s strikeout of brother Austin left their dad very confused

It’s not entirely unusual for a pair of siblings to end up playing against each other in pro sports. The dynamic is different in baseball when one is a pitcher and one is a position player, though: it means they’ll have to face each other at some point, and only one can actually succeed.

That’s what happened on Saturday when Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola faced his older brother Austin, a catcher for the San Diego Padres. It was the first time the two had squared off in the majors, and their parents were on hand to watch.

So what happened when Aaron struck his older brother out? Dad, admittedly, didn’t seem to know what to do.

Aaron Nola vs. Austin Nola. Brother vs. brother. Pretty cool. Aaron got the best of big bro here. pic.twitter.com/tit7oFom9P — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 22, 2021

This is an issue that has confronted parents before, sometimes in even more important circumstances than an August MLB game. The Nolas don’t want to cheer Austin striking out, but they want to cheer Aaron striking someone out. Talk about awkward.

In the end, Aaron Nola carried a perfect game into the 7th inning, but the Padres rallied in the 9th and won in extra innings. Maybe that counts as a win for everyone.