Adam Frazier traded from Pirates to Padres

The San Diego Padres are making a significant move to bolster their offense ahead of the trade deadline.

As first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Padres are acquiring second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no immediate word on who the Pirates would receive in return.

Though not a household name, the 29-year-old Frazier has been having a breakout year for the Pirates. He’s hitting .327, leads the league with 125 hits, and was named to his first career All-Star team earlier this month. Though primarily a second baseman, he also has the versatility to play a capable left field if needed.

The Padres have been hunting for another bat for a while now as they try to bolster their offense. It’s not clear where they’ll fit Frazier into their lineup, but one possibility includes moving second baseman Jake Cronenworth over to first, likely costing the struggling Eric Hosmer playing time.

Though the Padres possess the fourth-best record in the National League, they still sit third in the NL West, five games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants.