Orioles legend trolls ESPN insider over preseason take

Adam Jones may no longer play for the Baltimore Orioles, but he is still coming to the defense of his former team.

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney tweeted out his dismay regarding the Orioles’ minuscule payroll, calling it a “joke” and another example of the prevalence of tanking in the sport.

The Orioles, who lost 110 games last season, were predicted by most to be among the dregs of MLB this season. But after a below-average start, the Orioles have gotten hot heading into the All-Star break.

Jones, who played 11 seasons in Baltimore, has apparently not forgotten Olney’s preseason comments. On Tuesday, Jones tweeted a photo of Olney holding a pen and paper, but with a twist.

In the photo, an orange chain necklace with the Orioles’ “O’s” logo hanging from it was added around Olney’s neck.

The chain is likely meant to resemble the team’s home run chain, which is given out to any player who hits a homer after rounding the bases and going back into the dugout.

The Orioles have won nine games in a row, including a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend. Entering Tuesday, Baltimore was 43-44 and two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League Wild Card spot.