Adam Wainwright returning to Cardinals on 1-year deal

It took a while, but Adam Wainwright is returning to the team where he belongs.

Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed on a 1-year deal worth $8 million, according to Jon Heyman.

The 39-year-old was drafted by the Braves but has only played in the big leagues with the Cardinals after they acquired him in the J.D. Drew trade in 2003.

Wainwright is a 3-time All-Star who has finished top-three in NL Cy Young Award voting four times. Even at 38, he had a very strong season for the Cardinals last year. He went 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 65.2 innings.

According to Heyman, the Cardinals would also like to bring back Kolten Wong and Yadier Molina, who are other fan favorites.