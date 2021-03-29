Adam Wainwright sends cool tweet ahead of 2021 MLB season

Adam Wainwright is an extremely accomplished MLB player, but you wouldn’t be able to tell it based on a tweet he shared Sunday.

Wainwright shared that he was grateful to have made the St. Louis Cardinals’ roster for the 2021 season. He talked about how thankful he was to have made it, and how much he appreciates representing the Cardinals. Then he topped it off with a line and photo that would make Cardinals fans cry. He noted it was cool he could team up with Yadier Molina again.

I count each year that I have found out I made the @Cardinals roster a tremendous blessing. Thank you Lord for the opportunity to represent this great city and organization. Pretty cool I get to play catch with this old fella too! #12in21. pic.twitter.com/RMJBqerhEO — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) March 29, 2021

There were rumors that both Molina and Wainwright received contract offers from other teams and could leave the Cardinals. In the end, both players re-signed with the only MLB team for whom they have played.

Wainwright was traded from the Braves’ organization to the Cardinals in 2003. He has spent his entire MLB career with St. Louis, winning a World Series and making three All-Star teams. Molina, 38, was drafted by the Cardinals in 2000 and has spent his entire career with them.

It’s not often these days that players spend their entire career with one team, which makes the photo so special.