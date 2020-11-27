 Skip to main content
Yadier Molina says he has received interest from four teams

November 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Yadier Molina has played 17 seasons in MLB and never played for anyone other than the St. Louis Cardinals. That may be changing.

Molina is a free agent and wants to continue his career. The nine-time All-Star catcher says that he has received interest this offseason from at least four teams. The list includes the New York Yankees, Mets, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Angels.

Molina says he still prefers to remain in St. Louis if possible.

Now 38, Molina batted .262/.303/.359 in 42 games last season. He has been saying since May that he wanted to play two more years and was open to switching teams in order to continue his career.

Photo: Johnmaxmena2/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0

