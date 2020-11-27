Yadier Molina says he has received interest from four teams

Yadier Molina has played 17 seasons in MLB and never played for anyone other than the St. Louis Cardinals. That may be changing.

Molina is a free agent and wants to continue his career. The nine-time All-Star catcher says that he has received interest this offseason from at least four teams. The list includes the New York Yankees, Mets, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Angels.

Yadier Molina: "I would like to stay in San Luis. Others team have shown interest: Yankees, Mets, San Diego and Anaheim." https://t.co/tpxAZbL2vX — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 27, 2020

Molina says he still prefers to remain in St. Louis if possible.

Now 38, Molina batted .262/.303/.359 in 42 games last season. He has been saying since May that he wanted to play two more years and was open to switching teams in order to continue his career.

Photo: Johnmaxmena2/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0