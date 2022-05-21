Orioles share awesome video of Adley Rutschman getting called up

The Baltimore Orioles finally called up top prospect Adley Rutschman on Saturday, and the organization shared an awesome video of the moment he learned he was going to the Major Leagues.

The Orioles made sure there was an apparently hidden camera in the office when Rutschman was called in to be informed of his call-up. The catcher is seen being talked to by Orioles Triple-A manager Buck Britton about a recent day off, as if this is a normal, routine chat. Britton then assures Rutschman that he is doing enough to succeed, “especially when you’re going to Camden Yards and you’re going to play in the Big Leagues for the first time.”

The Orioles had been criticized by some of their fans for keeping Rutschman in the minors as long as they have. The organization is certainly trying to make it up to them by handling his promotion this way.

Rutschman, the consensus top prospect in baseball, is expected to be available for Saturday’s game and will likely make his debut right away.