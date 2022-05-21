Orioles manager tries to explain No. 1 prospect Adley Rutschman remaining in minors

Persistent rumors indicated that the Baltimore Orioles would call up former No. 1 pick Adley Rutschman on Friday, but that did not happen. That left many wondering what the Orioles are waiting for.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde defended the decision to keep Rutschman in the minors, arguing that the catchers currently on the MLB roster are not relevant to the situation. The Orioles want to make sure Rutschman is completely ready before bringing him up, Hyde said.

“The decision with Adley is going to be about Adley,” Hyde said, via Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Sun. “They will call him up when they feel like he’s ready. It has nothing to do with how our guys are doing behind the plate, because they’ve done an absolutely fantastic job handling our pitchers.”

Orioles catchers Robinson Chirinos and Anthony Bemboom are both hitting below .150, though Hyde praised both for their handling of the pitching staff. Rutschman, who missed spring training with a tricep injury, is hitting .233 with three home runs at Triple-A.

Rutschman has been a source of optimism for Orioles fans since the team drafted him No. 1 overall in 2019 amid much fanfare and hype. They want to see him, especially with the team struggling. Ultimately, the real reason is probably that the team wants to make sure he is totally ramped up before subjecting him to the big leagues. That won’t make anyone any less impatient to see him, though.