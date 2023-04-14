 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 13, 2023

Adley Rutschman hits first career walk-off home run

April 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Adley Rutschman to home

Adley Rutschman continues to mash for the Baltimore Orioles, and he achieved a career-first mark on Thursday.

Rutschman led off the bottom of the ninth inning of a 7-7 game with the Oakland A’s with a solo home run to right-center off Trevor May. The home run was a walk-off shot that ended the game.

That was the fourth home run of the season for Rutschman. It was also his first walk-off home run ever — at any level.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Rutschman has been a difference-maker for the Orioles. In 113 games with the team last season, the Oregon State product hit .254 with an .806 OPS. So far this season, the No. 2 hitter for the Orioles is batting .373.

Rutschman has been hitting the Dong Bong hard this season. Orioles fans love it.

Article Tags

Adley Rutschman
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus