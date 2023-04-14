Adley Rutschman hits first career walk-off home run

Adley Rutschman continues to mash for the Baltimore Orioles, and he achieved a career-first mark on Thursday.

Rutschman led off the bottom of the ninth inning of a 7-7 game with the Oakland A’s with a solo home run to right-center off Trevor May. The home run was a walk-off shot that ended the game.

That was the fourth home run of the season for Rutschman. It was also his first walk-off home run ever — at any level.

Adley Rutschman said that was the first walk off home run he’s EVER hit including little league, high school and college. Wow. — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) April 13, 2023

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Rutschman has been a difference-maker for the Orioles. In 113 games with the team last season, the Oregon State product hit .254 with an .806 OPS. So far this season, the No. 2 hitter for the Orioles is batting .373.

Rutschman has been hitting the Dong Bong hard this season. Orioles fans love it.