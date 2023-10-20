Adolis Garcia does epic bat spike after huge go-ahead homer in Game 5 of ALCS

Adolis Garcia has done it again.

The Texas Rangers outfielder came through clutch in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Friday. With the Rangers trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning and two runners on base, Garcia turned on a first pitch fastball from Justin Verlander and golfed it into the left-field bleachers. The massive home run gave Texas a 4-2 lead, and Garcia celebrated, not with a bat flip, mind you, but instead with a powerful bat SPIKE!

Here is the video of the epic sequence.

ADOLIS GARCIA GO-AHEAD 3-RUN HOMER!! 🤠🤠🤠 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/OQaHwrv6Pf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

It is hard to overstate the impact of Garcia’s home run in that spot. Texas had been losing momentum quickly and dropped the last two straight games to Houston, tying the ALCS at 2-2. They were also struggling to manufacture any kind of offense against Verlander on Friday and just gave up a go-ahead run in the top half of the sixth inning, making it seem like the Astros were poised to take a 3-2 series lead heading back to Houston. With that one swing, Garcia likely changed the trajectory of the Rangers’ whole season.

It has already been a postseason of heroics for Garcia, who was an All-Star for the second time of his career this season. Garcia pimped his monster homer against the Baltimore Orioles in the previous round and has now outdone himself again by introducing the bat spike to the baseball world.