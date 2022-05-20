Agent shuts down Juan Soto trade talk

So much for the Juan Soto trade talk.

A reporter wrote during the week that some teams believe the Washington Nationals will consider trading Soto this offseason. But the Nats aren’t buying that nonsense.

A Nats person told New York Post MLB reporter Jon Heyman “that’s not funny” regarding the Soto rumors.

Soto’s agent Scott Boras said a trade of the star outfielder was “not happening.”

Soto is making $17.1 million this season, which is his second year of arbitration. He has two more years under team control before he becomes a free agent after the 2024 season. Even if the Nats aren’t in contention right now, there’s no way they would want to trade Soto. They also don’t have any immediate pressure to trade him.

Soto, 23, came up to the big leagues at age 19. He’s really come on since then. He had a .999 OPS last season and led the NL in walks (145) and on-base percentage (.465). He’s batting .250 with 7 doubles and 8 home runs this season and leads the league in walks (32). The Nats aren’t about to trade an emerging superstar this early in his career.