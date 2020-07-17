AJ Pollock arrived late to Dodgers camp due to coronavirus

Another Los Angeles Dodger has arrived at camp late after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Outfielder A.J. Pollock arrived in camp Friday and said his delayed arrival was due to contracting COVID-19. He was symptomatic and had to avoid both his wife and daughter, who was born prematurely.

AJ Pollock contracted COVID-19 but is clear/healthy now. His daughter, born premature, is doing much better (didn’t have COVID), and is trending in the right direction. Pollock went 14 days without seeing his newborn daughter. Mom & baby are doing well & are still in AZ. — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) July 17, 2020

AJ Pollock said he contracted the coronavirus over a month ago. He said he felt bad for a couple days, had some aches and chills during that time, he also lost his sense of taste and smell. #Dodgers — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 17, 2020

Pollock is the second Dodgers player to arrive late to summer camp due to COVID-19. The outfielder has six days to get ready for the shortened regular season, which should give him plenty of time to be set to go for Opening Day.

The 32-year-old outfielder hit .266 with 15 home runs in 86 games for the Dodgers last season.

Between his duties in the outfield and the NL adding the DH for this season, he should see plenty of action.