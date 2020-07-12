pixel 1
Sunday, July 12, 2020

Kenley Jansen reports to Dodgers camp after testing positive for coronavirus

July 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

Kenley Jansen

We now know why Kenley Jansen was late to Los Angeles Dodgers camp, and it turns out he had a pretty good reason.

Jansen arrived in camp Sunday and said he had previously tested positive for the coronavirus. Jansen said he had had a fever, but never had any intention of skipping the season and expects to be ready to go on Opening Day.

Jansen has previously undergone heart surgery, so it’s very good news that he was able to put the virus behind him. The fact that he’s in camp suggests that he has successfully tested negative twice.

The Dodger closer saved 33 games last season, posting a 3.71 ERA, his highest mark ever since arriving in the majors.

