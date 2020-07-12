Kenley Jansen reports to Dodgers camp after testing positive for coronavirus

We now know why Kenley Jansen was late to Los Angeles Dodgers camp, and it turns out he had a pretty good reason.

Jansen arrived in camp Sunday and said he had previously tested positive for the coronavirus. Jansen said he had had a fever, but never had any intention of skipping the season and expects to be ready to go on Opening Day.

Kenley Jansen said he was late because of a positive test for COVID-19. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) July 12, 2020

Jansen said he had a fever, both of his children also were sick. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) July 12, 2020

Jansen said: "I tried to be careful It happened so fast." He said he never considered opting out. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) July 12, 2020

Jansen said he thinks he'll be ready for the start of the season on July 23. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) July 12, 2020

Jansen has previously undergone heart surgery, so it’s very good news that he was able to put the virus behind him. The fact that he’s in camp suggests that he has successfully tested negative twice.

The Dodger closer saved 33 games last season, posting a 3.71 ERA, his highest mark ever since arriving in the majors.