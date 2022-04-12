Alec Bohm seemed fed up with Phillies fans during brutal game

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm had an evening to forget Monday against the New York Mets, and didn’t seem to help his own cause, either.

Bohm made three throwing errors in as many innings Monday, drawing the ire of the home crowd. The third baseman probably should have held on to the first error, but instead made a desperation throw. The last two errors, however, were about as routine as it gets.

Alec Bohm has made three throwing errors in three innings tonight. Here they are: pic.twitter.com/sQ1VHKX7cW — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 11, 2022

Bohm quickly became a target for Philly fans’ jeers. Following the second error, Bohm successfully handled a ground ball and threw to first to get the out. The effort earned Bohm a sarcastic cheer from Phillies fans, which only frustrated him even further. TV cameras caught Bohm saying something, and many Phillies fans believed he said “I f—ing hate this place.”

Phillies fans gave Alec Bohm an ovation after making a routine play at third 😅 He made two errors right before this play. pic.twitter.com/YmsQpSsV2Q — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 11, 2022

The 25-year-old Bohm definitely seemed rattled, and his struggles were wearing on him. Unfortunately, Phillies fans are not going to be very sympathetic. The good news is one of his teammates can probably help him deal with the negative reception.