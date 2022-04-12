 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 11, 2022

Alec Bohm seemed fed up with Phillies fans during brutal game

April 11, 2022
by Grey Papke

Alec Bohm errors

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm had an evening to forget Monday against the New York Mets, and didn’t seem to help his own cause, either.

Bohm made three throwing errors in as many innings Monday, drawing the ire of the home crowd. The third baseman probably should have held on to the first error, but instead made a desperation throw. The last two errors, however, were about as routine as it gets.

Bohm quickly became a target for Philly fans’ jeers. Following the second error, Bohm successfully handled a ground ball and threw to first to get the out. The effort earned Bohm a sarcastic cheer from Phillies fans, which only frustrated him even further. TV cameras caught Bohm saying something, and many Phillies fans believed he said “I f—ing hate this place.”

The 25-year-old Bohm definitely seemed rattled, and his struggles were wearing on him. Unfortunately, Phillies fans are not going to be very sympathetic. The good news is one of his teammates can probably help him deal with the negative reception.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus