Video: Alek Manoah curses out Red Sox players after back-to-back strikeouts

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has a fiery presence on the mound, and that demeanor was on full display during Saturday’s 4-1 win against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston infielder Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run over the Green Monster off of Manoah in the second inning to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. With the Blue Jays up 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the right hander struck out Dalbec on a fastball down the middle to end the inning.

As Manoah walked off the mound, he was captured on camera cursing at Dalbec.

“Why don’t you sit down, bi–h,” Manoah yelled. “Go sit down bi–h” (profanity edited by LBS).

Beware: the below tweet contains profanity.

Alek Manoah, 95mph 🔥 "Why don't you sit down, bitch." pic.twitter.com/HQHe0a0i8Q — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2022

Dalbec was not the only Boston player at whom Manoah chirped during the inning. After designated hitter Franchy Cordero struck out right before Dalbec, Manoah unleashed a profane comment towards Cordero. Manoah’s words caused Cordero to stare the All-Star down while walking back to the dugout.

“Sit the f–k down,” Manoah said (profanity edited by LBS).

Alek Manoah, Nasty 82mph Slider… "Sit the F down." pic.twitter.com/hDbYMareIt — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2022

Including Friday’s embarrassing 28-5 loss, the Red Sox have lost 14 of their first 19 games in July and may have to consider becoming sellers at the trade deadline if things do not improve quickly. Manoah’s actions likely added insult to injury.

Manoah finished the game having allowed one run on seven hits and striking out seven batters in six innings. The Red Sox have seven more games with the Blue Jays, and could face Manoah a few more times this season.