Video: Red Sox completely embarrassed themselves with fielding errors

The Boston Red Sox were completely thrashed by the Toronto Blue Jays in a 28-5 loss on Friday night. Not only was their pitching crushed, but their fielding was also atrocious.

The Red Sox were down 6-0 in the top of the third and Raimel Tapia was batting with the bases loaded. Tapia hit what should have been an inning-ending fly ball to center, but Jarren Duran lost the ball. It fell behind him in center for an inside-the-park grand slam.

well you don't see this everyday pic.twitter.com/rXPgJ0KUQy — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 23, 2022

It’s criminal that such a play is scored a grand slam instead of an error, but that’s a separate issue.

If you thought that was bad enough, check out how comical the Red Sox’s defense was on a Matt Chapman popup to the infield that fell for an RBI single in the fifth.

Canadian governments' actions when there's anything involving more than one jurisdiction or department. (Matt Chapman RBI single video on a dropped popup). pic.twitter.com/6CFsVqBs1i — Roke (@Le_Roke) July 23, 2022

That’s another play that wasn’t scored an error, though it should be.

In all, the Jays had 28 runs on 29 hits. Boston was charged with just two errors.

This is the second time this month we’ve seen a Red Sox outfielder badly lose a ball at Fenway Park (here was the other). Something must be going on there.