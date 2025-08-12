Larry Brown Sports

Alex Bregman booed by Astros fans in his return to Houston

Alex Bregman approaches a ball
Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox participates in drills at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo Credit: andrew west / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston Astros fans did not wait long to switch up from cheering Alex Bregman to booing him.

On Monday, Bregman returned to Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, for the first time as an opponent. The Boston Red Sox slugger initially received a standing ovation from Astros fans as a video tribute to him played before the game.

Bregman got another huge ovation as he stepped up to the plate for his first at-bat of the contest. What the third baseman did next was a harsh reminder to Astros fans that he was no longer one of their own.

Red Sox leadoff hitter Roman Anthony got on base with a single to left field. Bregman followed that up by smashing a hanging sweeper into the Crawford Boxes. 2-0 Red Sox.

After getting burned by Bregman for the first time, Astros fans showered him with boos as he returned to the batter’s box for his second plate appearance.

Astros fans are keenly familiar with what Bregman is capable of after cheering him on for almost a decade. Watching him perform well for another team for the first time probably evoked some mixed emotions among the Houston faithful.

Bregman has had a fantastic first season with the Red Sox. He entered Monday’s matchup batting .298 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. Bregman’s .911 OPS is his best mark since he finished second in AL MVP voting in 2019.

.
