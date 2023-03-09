Alex Bregman working on unique defensive strategy on double play throws

Alex Bregman has been working on a unique defense strategy this offseason, and the Houston Astros star went viral after executing it during a live game.

Bregman started a double play during the second inning of Tuesday night’s spring training game against the New York Mets by intentionally one-hopping a throw to second baseman Mauricio Dubón. The throw was right on target and led to an easy turn for Dubón, who delivered a strike to first base in plenty of time to get Darin Ruf.

This is sick. Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) has admittedly been working on this double play feed to 2B on a ball that takes him to his left and creates a usually tricky/soft throw to 2B. pic.twitter.com/W8iAqMFTiN — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 8, 2023

Bregman’s bounce pass was very much by design. He explained on Twitter that he has been working on the play since he saw Anthony Rendon do it with the Los Angeles Angels. Bregman feels there are certain situations where bouncing the ball leads to a more accurate delivery.

Haha been practicing this after I saw Rendon do it in Anaheim. Easier to be accurate doing this then trying to guide a softer throw to second base while running full speed to the left. — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) March 8, 2023

Here is Rendon pulling off a similar play during a regular-season game in 2020:

Of course, it takes a lot less courage to try a new strategy during a meaningless exhibition game. It will be interesting to see if Bregman pulls the move during the regular season.