Alex Bregman gives Jose Altuve the ultimate compliment

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is an All-Star, World Series champion, former MVP and one of the most clutch postseason performers of all-time. And in the eyes of his teammate, Alex Bregman, he’s also a role model.

Following Houston’s thrilling 5-4 victory over the Texans Rangers in Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday night, a game in which Altuve hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth, Bregman raved about his good friend.

Jose Altuve may be one of best baseball players of all time. However, there’s no bigger compliment than the one @ABREG_1 paid him after game 5. “I hope my 14 month old son grows up to be the man he is.” 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/urgr3s6f5x — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) October 21, 2023

“He has a slow heartbeat. He’s calm under pressure, he’s confident in his ability, he is always just focused and he’s just such a great guy. So humble. I can’t say enough good things about him,” Bregman told reporters. “It’s literally an honor to take the field with him every single day and see how he goes about his business. I hope my 14-month-old son grows up to be the man he is.”

There is no praise greater than what Bregman has offered Altuve.

Of course, some will be quick to note that the Astros are proven cheaters — Bregman and Altuve included.

The pair were involved in an electronic sign-stealing scandal back in 2017 that included cameras, illegal monitors and, of course, those now infamous trash cans. It tainted their World Series victory that year and while both Bregman and Altuve were initially defiant, they both eventually offered up apologies for their role in the scheme.

“We especially feel remorse for the impact on the fans and the game of baseball, and our team is determined to move forward, to play with intensity and to bring back a championship to Houston in 2020,” Altuve said three years ago, via USA TODAY.

Altuve maintains that he did not directly participate in the cheating, although there are multiple reports suggesting he was aware of it.

Accepting personal responsibility is an honorable trait that Bregman would like to see his son inherit but that whole cheating part… Probably not so much.