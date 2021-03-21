Alex Bregman trolled by Marlins security guard during spring training game

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal has not been forgotten by at least one member of the Miami Marlins’ spring training security contingent.

According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, a member of the security team at the Marlins’ Roger Dean Stadium spent Alex Bregman’s entire plate appearance banging on a trash can.

What a time to be alive. A member of the ballpark security team at Roger Dean Stadium — wearing an official polo with SECURITY in big letters on the back — just spent Alex Bregman's entire plate appearance banging a trash can before every pitch. Bregman struck out looking. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 21, 2021

Bregman has always been willing to dish it out, but given the lack of crowds last year, he’s probably going to have to take some of this in 2021. There are some fans with long memories who will want to register their disapproval with the infamous sign-stealing scheme after not getting to do it in 2020.

Bregman hit only .242 last year with six home runs. Improving those numbers would silence some of the critics.