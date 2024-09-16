Alex Bregman eyeing position change ahead of his free agency?

Alex Bregman may be trying to reinvent himself ahead of his foray into free agency this offseason.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports this week that Scott Boras, the agent for Bregman, has recently offered a reminder to clubs that the Houston third baseman Bregman can also play at second base. Noting that the second-base angle could expand Bregman’s market to include teams that are already set at the third base position, Rome says that the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees may become potential landing spots for Bregman as a second baseman. Rome adds that the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers would be possible suitors for Bregman as a third baseman too.

Bregman, a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Astros, has long been known for his stellar defense at the hot corner. But he also has significant experience in the middle infield, playing as a shortstop throughout his college career and also drawing 129 MLB career appearances at short. While Bregman has only made nine appearances as a pro at second base, it may be an easy transition for him thanks to all his reps at shortstop.

Now set to become a free agent this winter, the 30-year-old Bregman may be held back by his bat rather than by his defense. In 134 games for the Astros this season, he is batting just .256 with a career-low .757 OPS. But the play to expand his market by selling himself as both a third baseman and a second baseman would be wise, especially since Bregman is already regarded as a ridiculously creative defender.