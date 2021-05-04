Yankee fans let Astros players have it during Tuesday’s game

One of the things to come out of fans returning to MLB stadiums is that the Houston Astros are facing very hostile responses in road games. For most fans, it’s the first chance to register their disapproval of the team’s sign-stealing scheme that tainted their 2017 World Series title.

Tuesday night’s response was the angriest yet. The Astros made their first appearance at Yankee Stadium in front of fans for the first time since the scheme was revealed in 2019. The game had special significance for Yankee fans, as their team suffered a seven-game defeat to the Astros in the 2017 ALCS. There’s been plenty of speculation over whether the result of that series could have been different in light of what we know now.

Many Yankee fans brought signs taunting the Astros for cheating, and every Houston player was heavily booed upon stepping up to the plate. Check out the starting lineup announcement, with core players Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Carlos Correa getting the most vocal responses.

Loudest crowd of the year so far at Yankee Stadium: pic.twitter.com/I1TmdwgtOL — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 4, 2021

Altuve was booed even more loudly as he stepped up to the plate in the first inning.

Yankees fans are RAINING boos on José Altuve pic.twitter.com/coMhxvdFxj — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 4, 2021

Bregman seemed to relish the reception he got more than the rest of his teammates did. He stepped up to the plate and hit a home run to give the Astros a 1-0 lead later in the inning.

Astros strike first! Alex Bregman home run pic.twitter.com/SNcYICNaJe — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 4, 2021

The Astros had to know that they’d get a reception like this. After all, they’ve had it before when playing in front of crowds. Bregman, more than anyone else, seems to really enjoy it, so maybe it’s not a surprise he got into one.