Alex Cora had funny reason for being relieved after huge comeback

The Boston Red Sox came from behind to pull off a stunning comeback against the New York Yankees on Sunday, and Alex Cora was quick to remind everyone that it could not have come at a better time.

Yankees starter Domingo German took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before giving up a leadoff double to Alex Verdugo. German had been virtually untouchable to that point, but Aaron Boone felt 93 pitches was enough for the right-hander with New York holding a comfortable 4-0 lead. The Yankees then went into full meltdown mode.

After German was pulled, Boston had four consecutive hits, a groundout that drove in a run, and a sacrifice fly. Before you knew it, the Red Sox were leading 5-4. Matt Barnes came on for the save in the ninth on what happened to be “Family Day” at Fenway Park. That was not lost on Cora.

“I was just thinking about our Family Day today. It was going to be suck, to be honest with you, if we got shut out and they threw a no-hitter,” Cora told reporters after the game. “That’s all I was thinking about. I was like, ‘Man, this is gonna be a weird one.’ But now it’s gonna be a fun one.”

The Red Sox have won more games this season when they were trailing than when they have led wire-to-wire. That’s hardly a fluke. In what many expected to be a rebuilding year, Cora has pulled all the right strings and has the team looking like a legitimate World Series contender.

Boston improved to 61-39 with Sunday’s win and has the best record in the American League.