Alex Cora trashes home plate umpire after sweep of Yankees

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora saw his team get a big win Sunday to sweep the New York Yankees, but he still had a very sour taste in his mouth over the strike zone.

Cora was ejected in the middle of the sixth inning of Sunday’s game for arguing balls and strikes. The Red Sox manager was livid after home plate umpire Junior Valentine called Trevor Story out on a pitch that appeared low.

Alex Cora has been ejected for the third time this season. Absolutely brutal performance behind the plate. Surprised it took this long. pic.twitter.com/u0DylBkMTD — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) August 20, 2023

The strike zone was bad for both sides, as the Yankees were victimized as well. Cora, however, had the most to say about it after the game.

“If I get fined I get fined, but we didn’t agree with the f—ing strike zone today,” Cora said, via Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe.

The Red Sox pulled out a win late for the sweep, but Cora was still simmering a bit after the game. It’s hard to blame him with how bad the zone was, but the streaking Red Sox have a lot to be happy about in spite of it.