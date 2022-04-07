Alex Rodriguez has one really awful jump shot

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns brought home a Three Point Contest trophy to the team this season. That is probably a good thing since their new part-owner apparently can’t even throw the ball into one of the ten thousand lakes.

Retired MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, who recently purchased a stake in the Timberwolves, tweeted a video of himself on Thursday shooting the ball at Target Center. Rodriguez’s jump shot was nothing short of dreadful. He was able to splash one three-pointer … but only after 13 straight bricks, most of which were airballs.

Take a look at the video (but beware of some bad language).

The 14-time MLB All-Star Rodriguez officially became a part-owner of the Wolves last July along with business partner Marc Lore. The duo will take full control of the team from current majority owner Glen Taylor in 2023.

One prominent Wolves player infamously had no clue who Rodriguez was when Rodriguez became the part-owner. Based off that video of Rodriguez shooting the basketball, Rodriguez is not giving people much reason to care about who he is either.

