Video: Timberwolves rookie has no clue who Alex Rodriguez is

Alex Rodriguez is one of the best-known baseball players of the last 25 years, but one Minnesota Timberwolves player has never heard of him.

Anthony Edwards, who was the No. 1 pick by the Timberwolves in last year’s draft, was asked about A-Rod buying the team. He was asked whether he was a fan of Rodriguez and seemed clueless about why he would be asked that question.

“I don’t know who that is,” Edwards said. “I know he’s going to be our owner, but I don’t know nothing about baseball.”

Hey Ant, how do you feel about Alex Rodriguez being the new owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves? Anthony Edwards: "Who is he?" pic.twitter.com/U7AFHMDxFu — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 14, 2021

It’s hard to believe that Edwards, who plays a professional sport, would be so clueless about Rodriguez. What’s arguably even worse is the amount of disrespect and apathy shown by Edwards.

The news about Rodriguez buying the team was reported on Saturday. Edwards couldn’t even be bothered to look into who the team’s new owners would be? That’s pathetic. Then again, this is the same guy who said he wasn’t really into basketball, and the same guy who brought Popeye’s to a press conference. He just operates on a different planet, apparently. Or maybe he will claim he was just trolling us all.