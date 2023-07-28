 Skip to main content
Alex Rodriguez makes big decision on his future with ESPN

July 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alex Rodriguez on the sidelines before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Rodriguez has made a big decision about his media future, particularly his work involving ESPN.

Rodriguez is closing in on a lucrative contract extension with FOX Sports, according to Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter. Notably, the deal is said to be exclusive, meaning Rodriguez will be ending his ESPN duties at the end of the 2023 season.

Rodriguez has been with ESPN since 2018. He originally joined as a member of the “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast team, but his work during games was seen as middling and he was moved off the assignment following the 2021 season. He has spent the last two years hosting an alternate Sunday night broadcast alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay on ESPN2, but it has not been as successful as the Monday Night Football Manningcast that it sought to emulate.

It makes sense that Rodriguez would focus on his FOX duties. He is part of a high-profile team there with a good rapport, and the job simply suits him better.

