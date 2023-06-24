David Ortiz had great gift for Derek Jeter on his first day at MLB on FOX

David Ortiz is a big prankster, so it’s no surprise that Big Papi had a great gift ready for Derek Jeter to celebrate the former Yankee legend’s first day with the MLB on FOX crew.

MLB on FOX was in London for the MLB London Series games this weekend between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. During their telecast, Ortiz handed Jeter a gag gift.

“I got a gift for you,” Ortiz said as he handed Jeter a box.

Jeter opened up the box to reveal Boston Red Sox jersey that was customized with Jeter’s last name and number two on the back.

Big Papi had a special gift for The Captain's studio analyst debut… A @derekjeter Red Sox jersey 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Doy3UFAxmI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2023

As soon as Jeter saw what was in the box, he tossed aside the jersey.

The career-Yankee wouldn’t be caught dead in anything resembling Red Sox gear, no way, no how. He even joked that the gift would mark the end of his tenure with FOX.

Ortiz has the fun personality and keeps things light and joking with the rest of the crew. How Jeter reacts and is able to fit in with Big Papi clowning around next to him will be something for the network to monitor. The chemistry between Jeter and Alex Rodriguez will also be something to watch.