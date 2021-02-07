Twitter reacts to Anthony Edwards bringing Popeyes to press conference

Anthony Edwards may still just be a teenager, but he is already very much a man of the people.

After a narrow defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder over the weekend, the Minnesota Timberwolves rookie guard hilariously brought a bag of Popeyes chicken to his postgame press conference. He also gave some love to the fast food chain’s fries when asked about his meal.

Anthony Edwards is comedy. Brought Popeye's to his postgame media pic.twitter.com/ygdGWkvC1P — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2021

Twitter absolutely loved the funny display from Edwards, leading to several great reactions.

Easily the rookie of the year — Alex (@almurin77) February 7, 2021

And people got the nerve to not like him. Nice on the court and funny as hell in his interviews. — __iTweet__ (@__iTweet__) February 7, 2021

They nailed this pick. — Josh Braaten (@JoshBraaten) February 7, 2021

I want the wolves to be good so bad because this kid is hilarious and deserves all the attention — Devin (@DevinDomino11) February 7, 2021

The No. 1 overall pick Edwards is a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year along with players such as LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks. He is quickly establishing himself as perhaps the most likable rookie from this year’s class as well.

As for his choice of food, Edwards may be onto something here. Other star athletes have already extolled the healing powers of Popeyes.

Photo: Gamecock Central/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0