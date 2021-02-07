 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 7, 2021

Twitter reacts to Anthony Edwards bringing Popeyes to press conference

February 7, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards may still just be a teenager, but he is already very much a man of the people.

After a narrow defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder over the weekend, the Minnesota Timberwolves rookie guard hilariously brought a bag of Popeyes chicken to his postgame press conference. He also gave some love to the fast food chain’s fries when asked about his meal.

Twitter absolutely loved the funny display from Edwards, leading to several great reactions.

The No. 1 overall pick Edwards is a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year along with players such as LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks. He is quickly establishing himself as perhaps the most likable rookie from this year’s class as well.

As for his choice of food, Edwards may be onto something here. Other star athletes have already extolled the healing powers of Popeyes.

Photo: Gamecock Central/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus