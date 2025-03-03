Former All-Star pitcher leaves Mets for rival team

The New York Mets-Milwaukee Brewers pipeline continues to go strong.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported on Monday that the Brewers have signed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana in free agency. Milwaukee is giving Quintana a one-year deal, Murray adds.

The move marks a defection for the 36-year-old Quintana. He had pitched the last two MLB seasons for the rival Mets and went 10-10 for them last season with a 3.75 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 170.1 innings.

Quintana is a 13-year MLB veteran who is now on his eighth career team. He notably began his big-league career with the Chicago White Sox, pitching for them from 2012-17 and making an All-Star appearance in 2016 (a year in which Quintana also finished tenth in AL Cy Young Award voting).

Though they play in a different division, the Brewers are quickly developing a rivalry with the Mets. The two teams faced each other in last year’s NL Wild Card series (which the Mets won 2-1), and the Brewers also just added a notorious former Mets general manager to their front office.

Quintana doesn’t have a lot of upside at his age but figures to be a workable veteran innings-eater for Milwaukee in 2025. Behind their ace Freddy Peralta, the Brewers recently acquired another former All-Star left-hander via trade but still lack a bit of starting pitching depth beyond that. As such, Quintana should have a puncher’s chance of winning a regular rotation spot for Milwaukee this season as they look to defend their NL Central title.