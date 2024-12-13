 Skip to main content
Nestor Cortes had bad way of finding out he was traded by Yankees

December 13, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Nestor Cortes leaving the mound

Sep 12, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) walks to the dugout in the middle of the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Friday’s trade between the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers did not exactly come at a good time for Nestor Cortes.

The veteran lefty Cortes was sent by the Yankees to the Brewers as part of a package for an All-Star reliever. The move ends Cortes’ time in New York after five total MLB seasons.

Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed that Cortes had a particularly bad way of finding out about the trade. Cortes is currently in Las Vegas celebrating his birthday (Cortes turned 30 earlier this week) and woke up on Friday to a lot of missed calls and texts that had him confused.

The Cuba native Cortes had a nice run with the Yankees and was an All-Star in 2022 (going 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP that season). But the final memory of Cortes in pinstripes will be of him giving up an epic grand slam to Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman in Game 1 of this year’s World Series. A Cortes trade was probably only a matter of time too after the Yankees handed out a historic contract to another lefty starter just days ago.

