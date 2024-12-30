Former All-Star pitcher eyeing MLB comeback at 38 years old

One veteran MLB pitcher is not ready to go fishing just yet.

Former All-Star lefty Wade Miley told Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week that he does not intend to retire and would like to pitch in Major League Baseball in 2025. Miley added that he wants to be back with the Milwaukee Brewers and would accept a minor-league contract to do so.

“I have that fire,” said Miley in the interview. “I can get people out if I’m healthy. This next step of getting off the mound and recovering and make sure I can do that. I don’t want to be a burden on anyone and make three starts and be done. I truly believe I can get back and help somebody somewhere – if my body lets me.”

Currently a free agent after the Brewers declined his mutual option for 2025, Miley is 38 now and just seven months removed from Tommy John surgery. An All-Star in 2012 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miley pitched in just two games last season for Milwaukee and posted a 6.43 ERA before having to undergo the Tommy John procedure on his left elbow.

While Miley won’t be ready for the start of the 2025 campaign, he added that his elbow feels “amazing” right now and that his goal is to join a major-league rotation by late April or early May. Miley had a respectable 3.14 ERA over 23 starts for the Brewers in 2023 and is now hoping to contribute again to a Milwaukee side that has made some pitching subtractions this winter.