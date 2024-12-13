Yankees acquire All-Star closer in trade

The New York Yankees bolstered their starting rotation when they signed Max Fried earlier this week, and they have now made a huge addition to their bullpen as well.

The Yankees acquired All-Star relief pitcher Devin Williams in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, according to multiple reports. Milwaukee is getting left-handed starter Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin in the deal.

Williams missed the first half of the 2024 season due to a back injury, but he was outstanding once he returned in July. The right-hander posted a 1.25 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. Williams had 14 saves.

Williams was named an All-Star in 2022 and 2023. He made 61 appearances during the 2023 season and had 36 saves, finishing the year with a 1.53 ERA.

When healthy, Williams has been one of the best relievers in baseball over the past several years. The Yankees may not have been able to re-sign Juan Soto, but they have still made some big moves coming off their American League pennant season.