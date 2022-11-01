 Skip to main content
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral

November 1, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Bryce Harper holding a helmet

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a RBI double in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a crazy coincidence for Philadelphia in the World Series (as shared by The Athletic’s Matt Gelb). During their World Series runs in 1993, 2008, and 2009, the Phillies also hosted a Game 3 that was delayed by rain.

While Monday’s rainout was the first of those times that the game had to be outright postponed due to weather, the coincidence is no less unbelievable. It is especially so since 1993, 2008, and 2009 were the Phillies’ three most recent World Series trips before this year … and they didn’t have homefield advantage for any of them, resulting in their of hosting Game 3 in the first place (just like this year).

For those looking for history to potentially repeat itself, the Phillies lost the World Series in 1993 and 2009 but won in 2008. They are in good position to break back to .500 this time around though with the series tied 1-1 after the Phillies won Game 1 in Houston. But they will have to navigate a now-dicey pitching situation due to Monday’s rainout.

