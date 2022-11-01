Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral

This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a crazy coincidence for Philadelphia in the World Series (as shared by The Athletic’s Matt Gelb). During their World Series runs in 1993, 2008, and 2009, the Phillies also hosted a Game 3 that was delayed by rain.

WORLD SERIES IN PHILADELPHIA

Game 3, 1993: Delayed by rain

Game 3, 2008: Delayed by rain

Game 3, 2009: Delayed by rain

Game 3, 2022: Postponed by rain See you tomorrow night. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) October 31, 2022

While Monday’s rainout was the first of those times that the game had to be outright postponed due to weather, the coincidence is no less unbelievable. It is especially so since 1993, 2008, and 2009 were the Phillies’ three most recent World Series trips before this year … and they didn’t have homefield advantage for any of them, resulting in their of hosting Game 3 in the first place (just like this year).

For those looking for history to potentially repeat itself, the Phillies lost the World Series in 1993 and 2009 but won in 2008. They are in good position to break back to .500 this time around though with the series tied 1-1 after the Phillies won Game 1 in Houston. But they will have to navigate a now-dicey pitching situation due to Monday’s rainout.