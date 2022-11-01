Phillies make pitching change thanks to Game 3 postponement

Monday’s postponement of Game 3 of the World Series has led to a pitching change for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Noah Syndergaard was originally scheduled to start and face Lance McCullers Jr. However, since Game 3 was postponed due to the rain, the Phillies have decided to have Ranger Suarez make the start on Tuesday.

Suarez has a 1.86 ERA over 9.2 innings this postseason. Syndergaard has made three appearances this postseason, but has not pitched more than 3 innings in any one of those games.

Aaron Nola is scheduled to start Game 4 for Philly. It will either be Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson in Game 5. Syndergaard’s availability for Game 5 depends on whether he gets used in relief in Games 3 or 4. Zack Wheeler, who started in the Game 2 loss on Sunday, is slated for Game 6.

The Astros are sticking with McCullers in Game 3. Christian Javier is set for Game 4, and Justin Verlander is in line to start Game 5.

The series is tied 1-1.