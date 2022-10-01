Amazing drone video tour of Wrigley Field goes viral

Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, has long been and remains one of the most beautiful ballparks in baseball. Despite being built in 1914, it has stood the test of time albeit without some modern amenities.

Still, it has provided wonderful memories for fans of America’s Game, both new and old. And with the 2022 regular season winding down, the Cubs decided to provide a visual tour via drone. Unsurprisingly, the amazing video went viral instantaneously.

To the best fans in baseball, You make Wrigley Field the Friendly Confines. pic.twitter.com/Gtdr3boTXH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 30, 2022

The masterful video takes you on a full game day ride, capturing the hours leading up to first pitch and the Cubs taking the field. It travels along Murphy’s Bleachers and up Waveland Ave to Gallagher Way. The drone flies through the historic center field scoreboard and into Chicago’s clubhouse.

The video closes out as Seiya Suzuki jogs into right field to begin his warmups.

The Cubs may not be headed to the playoffs, but they still provided a proper and nostalgic “see ya next year” for their fans.