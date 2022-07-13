Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi trade may be less likely for 1 key reason

Reports have indicated that the New York Yankees are interested in trading for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. However, a key reveal about Benintendi may make a trade less likely.

The Royals placed ten players, including Benintendi, on the restricted list Wednesday ahead of a scheduled trip to Toronto to play the Blue Jays. While not formally confirmed by the organization, the restricted list is used in this instance for players who are unvaccinated and thus are not permitted to cross the border into Canada.

Royals players Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Brady Singer, Brad Keller, Kyle Isbel, Michael A. Taylor and Dylan Coleman will be placed on the restricted list for the four-game series in Toronto, per manager Mike Matheny. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 13, 2022

If the Yankees did not know this before, learning about it could certainly give them pause. The team only has three games in Toronto following the Aug. 2 trade deadline, but it is plausible that the two teams could face each other in the playoffs. In that instance, Benintendi would not be able to make any trips to Toronto with the Yankees as long as he remains unvaccinated.

The Yankees’ reported interest in Benintendi certainly makes sense, but it comes with risks. If they make the deal, they are betting on games in Toronto not being a major issue in the postseason.