Report: Yankees have trade interest in ex-Red Sox fan favorite

The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball through the first half of the season, but they are still exploring ways to improve ahead of the trade deadline. One of the players they have interest in is a former rival.

The Yankees have had discussions about potentially acquiring Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, according to Dean Martin and Jon Heyman of the New York Post. So far, the price has been more than they are willing to pay.

Benintendi will be a free agent after the season, so any team that acquired him would run the risk of him being a half-year rental. Still, the Royals are said to be seeking at least one-high level prospect in return for the 28-year-old.

Benintendi began his career with the Boston Red Sox and was a fan favorite for several years there. He hit .290 and appeared in 148 games while playing a key role on Boston’s 2018 World Series champion team. Benintendi is batting .317 with three home runs, 34 RBI and a career-high .387 on-base percentage in 82 games this season.

In addition to being an above-average hitter, Benintendi also won a Gold Glove Award last season. He would be a great addition to the Yankees’ outfield if they are able to work out a deal with Kansas City.