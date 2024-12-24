Andrew McCutchen shares great post after returning to Pirates

Andrew McCutchen is running it back with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025, and he celebrated the occasion with a great social media post.

The Pirates on Monday shared that McCutchen would be returning to the team for a third straight season. He’s getting a 1-year, $5 million deal, which is the same contract he has been on the last two years.

McCutchen responded to the Pirates’ post on X about the matter with a GIF of Big Bird from “Sesame Street” kicking in a door to announce his arrival.

McCutchen, 38, is in his second stint with the Pirates. He played with them to start his career from 2009-2017. He made five All-Star teams during that span, won a Gold Glove and four Silver Slugger honors. McCutchen then was traded to the San Francisco Giants for 2018, and they traded him to the New York Yankees. After that McCutchen played with Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers before returning to the Pirates in 2023.

Despite being 37 years old last season, McCutchen was still productive. He batted .232 with 18 doubles and 20 home runs in 120 games. His .411 slugging percentage was his best since 2021.

The Pirates went 76-86 in 2024 and are looking to improve from that mark.