Andrew McCutchen addresses his embarrassing baserunning blunder

September 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

Andrew McCutchen

Andrew McCutchen on Thursday addressed his baserunning blunder committed during his Philadelphia Phillies’ 5-4 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday.

McCutchen was on first base after grounding into a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second inning to make it 3-0. Bryce Harper was batting with an 0-2 count and struck out on a pitch in the dirt for the second out.

McCutchen must have thought the inning was over, because he didn’t return to first and instead got picked off.

When called out by a fan for the blunder, McCutchen responded on Twitter. He owned his mistake and said he forgot how many outs there were.

Making a mental mistake like that is inexcusable, but at least he owned it. That’s probably not a surprise considering the Phillies outfielder has become known for his honesty. Remember what he said last year about signing with the Phillies?

