Andrew McCutchen sends funny tweet about Pirates’ surprising start

The Pittsburgh Pirates were not expected to make much noise in 2023, but a surprising start has some paying attention.

The Pirates are now 4-2 after sweeping the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday. That prompted outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who is back with the team after his 2017 departure, to send a funny tweet about how the Pirates are taking people by surprise.

The Opposition- “It’s just the Pirates.” The Pirates… pic.twitter.com/O8ONlFYxwC — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) April 5, 2023

The Pirates may feel a bit disrespected, since few would have given the team much of a chance to do anything against the Red Sox. There is also some added history between the two teams that dates back to 2022.

It is far too soon to proclaim the Pirates contenders. After all, they lost their opening series to the Cincinnati Reds, another team expected to be among baseball’s worst in 2023. After a sweep in Boston, though, they might as well gloat a little, as their confidence will be high.