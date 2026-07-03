Andrew McCutchen signs with a top MLB contender

Andrew McCutchen still has a chance of getting that first ring.

The veteran MLB outfielder McCutchen has signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves , per local Georgia writer Bill Shanks. McCutchen will be receiving a minor-league contract from the Braves.

McCutchen, now 39 years old, is a former NL MVP as well as a five-time MLB All-Star. He also won a Gold Glove Award in 2012 and four straight Silver Slugger Awards from 2012-15.

But McCutchen has very much looked his age in recent years. He has not hit the .260 mark for nearly a decade now despite primarily serving as a DH as he has gotten older.

This season, McCutchen made the Opening Day roster for the Texas Rangers but was a negative WAR player with a woeful .192 batting average and a laughable .537 OPS through 37 games. At that point, the Rangers decided to designate McCutchen for assignment in late May, releasing him just one day later.

Now the Braves, who have one of the best records in baseball this season at an NL East-leading 50-35, will be the latest team to take a swing on McCutchen. This comes just days after Atlanta signed another notable former All-Star slugger as well.