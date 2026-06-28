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Braves signing former All-Star slugger

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An Atlanta Braves hat on top of a glove
Jul 26, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Atlanta Braves second baseman Tommy La Stella (not pictured) hat and glove in the dugout against the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves are adding some veteran insurance heading into the second half of the season.

The Braves are reportedly signing first baseman Carlos Santana to a new deal. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Santana is joining Atlanta on a minor league deal.

Santana started the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks but played just eight games for the NL West team before suffering a right adductor injury. The D-Backs designated Santana for assignment earlier this week, which allowed the Braves to swoop in to sign him.

The 40-year-old struggled at the plate in the few games he played before injury. He went 2-for-24 with a double and a pair of walks in 26 plate appearances. His last game played was on April 5.

The Braves aren’t in dire need of help at first base with Matt Olson holding down that spot. But Atlanta could do far worse for a bench bat than Santana, who entered the year with double-digit home run tallies in every full season since 2011.

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