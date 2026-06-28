Braves signing former All-Star slugger

The Atlanta Braves are adding some veteran insurance heading into the second half of the season.

The Braves are reportedly signing first baseman Carlos Santana to a new deal. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Santana is joining Atlanta on a minor league deal.

Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN. Santana, 40, will head to Triple-A, where he provides insurance for Atlanta and can try to get back to the big leagues after being released by Arizona. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 28, 2026

Santana started the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks but played just eight games for the NL West team before suffering a right adductor injury. The D-Backs designated Santana for assignment earlier this week, which allowed the Braves to swoop in to sign him.

The 40-year-old struggled at the plate in the few games he played before injury. He went 2-for-24 with a double and a pair of walks in 26 plate appearances. His last game played was on April 5.

The Braves aren’t in dire need of help at first base with Matt Olson holding down that spot. But Atlanta could do far worse for a bench bat than Santana, who entered the year with double-digit home run tallies in every full season since 2011.