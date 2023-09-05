Angels bring back 2 franchise legends as advisors

It obviously won’t save them this season, but the Los Angeles Angels are making proactive moves for the future.

The Angels are bringing back two franchise greats, Tim Salmon and Chuck Finley, as advisors for the foreseeable future, it was revealed on Monday. Salmon and Finley will be a part of the Angels staff and will be present in uniform in the team’s dugout, per Angels broadcaster Trent Rush.

Salmon, 55, played all 14 of his career seasons with the Angels from 1992-2006. He was AL Rookie of the Year in 1993, won a Silver Slugger Award in 1995, and was a major part of the Angels’ 2002 World Series-winning team. Finley, 60, was an Angels pitcher from 1986-99 and made five total All-Star teams in Anaheim. Both Salmon and Finley are members of the Angels Hall of Fame as well.

For much of Arte Moreno’s ownership of the team, the Angels have been notorious for their poor alumni relations. One very well-known Angels Hall of Famer recently even indicated that he had been cut off by Moreno. While the team is still an abject disaster right now, at least the hirings of Salmon and Finley are a very small step in the right direction.